Kelowna RCMP seize large amount of drugs in connection to downtown stabbing on Canada Day

On July 1, 2023 just after 8:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the area of Richter St and Coopland Cres and determined that a man had sustained significant but non-life threatening stab wounds from what is believed to be a targeted incident. The man was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Officers on scene determined that a nearby residence along with two vehicles were associated to the investigation, subsequently securing the residence and seizing the vehicles for investigation. Several individuals were arrested inside the residence while it was being secured, including two individuals who were outside and believed to be associated. All parties have since been released pending further investigation.

Search warrants were written authorizing police to search the residence and vehicles related to the stabbing incident, which ultimately secured valuable evidence for the investigation and also yielded a notable amount of drugs consistent with drug trafficking.

,Police seized approximately 1.5 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 2 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, approximately $33,000 in Canadian currency and other items related to drug trafficking. Officers are preparing simultaneous investigations to be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service, including the assault with a weapon incident and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

“This investigation developed quickly and has progressed well because of a strong working partnership amongst several teams within the Kelowna RCMP” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “Nearly all of the individuals involved are not even from Kelowna, yet decided to bring their criminal behaviour here and try to tarnish what we considered a pretty successful and safe Canada Day long weekend for our residents and tourists alike.”