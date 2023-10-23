Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit investigating homicide

On October 21, 2023 at approximately 4:00pm, Kelowna RCMP responded to a bear spraying incident in the Rutland community. Officers determined that a bear spray incident occurred involving a group of teens which resulted in a number of people being bear sprayed.

While responding to this incident, RCMP were advised of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Houghton Rd and Franklyn Rd. The young male struck by the vehicle was taken to Kelowna General Hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries. Investigators believe the victim struck by the vehicle was associated to the nearby prior bear spray incident.

“This is a very sensitive investigation and it is essential that we conduct it methodically and thoroughly to get it right” Cpl. Michael Gauthier i/c Media Relations Unit. “The Kelowna RCMP offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim”

The Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit have taken conduct of this homicide investigation and are currently interviewing witnesses and collecting additional evidence. The investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made. The Kelowna RCMP are unable to comment further as they do not want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with video or information regarding these incidents are asked to phone the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and refence file number 2023-63092. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net