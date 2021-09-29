Kelowna RCMP step up

The Kelowna RCMP played a part in helping their colleagues in Penticton make an arrest.

Derek Johnson was taken into custody in July after stealing a vehicle.

He was charged this week after a large quantity of illicit drugs, which officials say is indicative of drug trafficking.

In a press release, the Penticton RCMP say the efforts of the Kelowna Detachment helped in the arrest of a repeat offender without causing any further potential risk to the general public.

