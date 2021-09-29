iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
12°C
Instagram

Kelowna RCMP step up

b87f94938b09ee0147abd4ec5ad6415b

The Kelowna RCMP played a part in helping their colleagues in Penticton make an arrest.

Derek Johnson was taken into custody in July after stealing a vehicle.

He was charged this week after a large quantity of illicit drugs, which officials say is indicative of drug trafficking.

In a press release, the Penticton RCMP say the efforts of the Kelowna Detachment helped in the arrest of a repeat offender without causing any further potential risk to the general public.
 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175