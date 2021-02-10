Kelowna RCMP Supt. Says Public Safety Trumps Protest Rights

Kelowna RCMP is aware of a "mega rally" planned for this weekend to fight public health measures.

Superintendent Kara Triance says police will be there.

"I want to take this opportunity right now to disuade anyone from attending this march, or from attending the area in protest of the march. People in Canada have a democratic right to lawful and peaceful protest, but your rights do not supercede public safety."

Triance says anyone not following public health regulations could face fines.

"It's these incidents that put our officers and public at risk for injury and possible infection. However, our officers will be present collecting evidence as part of our investigation and there to keep our public safe."

Triance says police are taking all lawful steps necessary to stop these actions.

