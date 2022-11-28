Kelowna RCMP take more illicit drugs off the street

After the outstanding proactive work done by a Kelowna RCMP front line Officer, a plethora of illegal drugs are off the streets.

During the evening of Saturday November 26, 2022 at approximately 11:45p.m. an Officer pulled over a Hummer H2 bearing an Alberta licence plate that didn’t match the vehicle in the area of KLO Road. While conducting a discussion with the driver, the Officer observed illicit drugs in plain view and arrested the two occupants for possession of a controlled substance.

Following their arrest and search of the two individuals and the vehicle, approximately 70 grams of Cocaine, 24 grams of Methamphetamine, 58 Hydromorphone tablets, 2.5 grams of Heroine, 40 ml of Anabolic Steroids, $1600 cash and evidence of drug trafficking were seized.

“It’s yet another example of the great proactive police work by a front-line Officer,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer of the Kelowna RCMP. “If it wasn’t for the keen sense of the Officer those drugs could be on our streets today.”