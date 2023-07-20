Kelowna RCMP Target Team recover four stolen vehicles

On July 14th, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP’s Target Team assisted by Police Dog Services and General Duty officers executed a search warrant at a property in the 2800 block of Appaloosa Road in Kelowna. One resident was arrested upon arrival while four others were released pending further investigation.

During the search, officers recovered several recreational vehicles, some of which that had already been tampered with to inhibit their recovery. Officers located and seized three stolen Utility Task Vehicles (UTV) which included a 2023 Kawasaki Teryx, a 2018 Polaris Ranger and a 2013 Polaris Razor as well as one stolen Honda All Terrain Vehicle (ATV), a total recovery value of approximately $75,000. All four vehicles were determined to have been stolen from within the Kelowna area in the past month.

Police also found and seized two insecure firearms and approximately three ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

“This coordinated investigation shows the continued efforts of the Kelowna RCMP and its Proactive Enforcement Units including the Target Team to reduce property crime and target active offenders in our community. Many of these owners rely on these UTV vehicles for their livelihood and for others it is an expensive investment into their recreational pastime” says Cpl. Tanguay of the Kelowna RCMP Target Team.

A 30-year-old male has been released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date. Officers are still completing the investigation and a Report to Crown Counsel will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for their charge approval.