Kelowna RCMP to launch 'Youth Officer' program for summer

The Kelowna RCMP is scheduled to launch the Youth Officer Program in conjunction with an RCMP national priority focusing on youth during the summer months.

Over the last several weeks in the Kelowna area there is a sense from the community that there has been an increase in crimes, sometimes violent, committed by youth. Therefore, the RCMP is taking steps to ensure the safety of the public and has pledged to launch this program with the main goal to decrease the risk of property crime and increase the sense of safety in public spaces, particularly in both the downtown core and in Rutland.

“We have heard from the community that there are concerns surrounding issues of youth violence, crime, and social disorder,” says S/Sgt Andrew Hunter.” We take those concerns seriously, and are implementing steps to address these issues.”

As defined by Canada’s Criminal Code, a youth is considered 18 years of age or younger.

This program will proactively engage youth in high traffic areas around the City of Kelowna including the Queensway Bus Loop, City Park, Stuart Park, the Orchard Park Mall, Ben Lee Park, Lions Park, known party spots, public beaches, and other identified locations of concern.

To give the program some familiarization to youth within the community, the youth officers for this summer are also the Community Youth Safety Officers with the Kelowna RCMP from September to June working with students from kindergarten to grade 12. By having this familiarization, it is expected to help mitigate criminal activity, and allow for trusted engagement regarding a youth’s needs or create alternates to nefarious decisions.

The program as a whole will allow these officers the valuable time to spend with the youth compared to a general duty officer who has an extremely busy schedule answering call after call for service. The youth officers will have the time to build important relationships and trust among the youth as well as redirecting them on building a foundation in life towards where they want to see themselves.

As part of an overall collaborative effort the youth officers will work closely with the Community Safety Unit (CSU) to not only deter criminal behaviour by a youth, but also get them connected with services that they need. When appropriate they will also continue to liaise with Youth Probation, Youth Crown, Boys and Girls Club, Foundry and other youth services for follow up.

One other important role of this program is to educate youth on their responsibilities of being good community members, and what are the consequences of their harmful actions. The education component is a very important piece in the overall deterrent to commit crime.

The community will start to see the Youth Officers in the downtown core and Rutland area in July conducting both foot and bike patrols working with youth.

If you are a victim of crime or witness someone committing a crime please call 9-1-1 immediately and note a solid description of the person(s) committing the crime. The non-emergency line to the Kelowna RCMP is 250-762-3300.