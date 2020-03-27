Kelowna RCMP to show appreciation for our Health Care Professionals

Those who protect lives are honouring those who save lives

Kelowna RCMP will drive a parade of marked police vehicles down Pandosy Street past Kelowna General Hospital tonight.

It's in honour of the doctors, nurses and health care professionals saving lives and putting themselves in harm's way on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The procession will see RCMP vehicles with emergency lights activated and sirens "chirping".

"This event has been inspired by the utmost respect, admiration, and appreciation the Kelowna RCMP have for our Health Care professionals who have been tasked with a difficult job during the challenges of the pandemic of COVID-19," says Cpl Michael Kube of the Kelowna RCMP. "We wanted to show our support for everything they are doing for our community."

The procession will roll past KGH at 7:30p.m.