Kelowna RCMP track down stolen vehicle

On Tuesday February 21, 2023 at approximately 9:40 a.m. a Kelowna RCMP officer located a white Toyota 4Runner on Dease Road in Kelowna that had been reported stolen earlier in the morning.

The officer discreetly followed the vehicle from a safe distance, alerting other officers within the area to help track the 4Runner. After the driver turned onto Enterprise Way he collided with a light post at Commerce Avenue but continued to drive.

Officers tracked the stolen vehicle on several different streets before it turned onto Fife Road, which is a dead-end. Police Dog Service vehicles moved in quickly and engaged their emergency equipment. The driver of the stolen vehicle rammed into the police trucks then fled on foot. A police dog was deployed, the suspect was tracked and taken into custody.

“This individual is well-known to police,” says Sgt. Kevin Duggan. “He showed a disturbing lack of regard for our officers and the safety of the public. It was a complete team effort, from the officer who initially spotted the stolen vehicle to the officers who made the arrest of this suspect.”

If any members of the public witnessed this incident and have dash camera footage or home video security of the white Toyota 4Runner to please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-9698.