Kelowna RCMP traffic stop leads to arrest and multiple charges for drug trafficking

On Friday June 2, 2023, just after 4:00 p.m. the Kelowna RCMP Proactive Enforcement Team members with the newly formed Strike Force unit were conducting patrols when they noticed a black 2008 Nissan Rogue driving slowly through an area known for drug trafficking. After witnessing several motor vehicles act infractions the officer conducted a traffic stop.

While speaking with the driver officers detected a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle. The driver pointed out to the officer there was cannabis in the centre console and a knife between him and the door. The driver was detained for officer safety due to the presence of a knife.

When the officer returned to secure the knife, a baggy of suspected individually wrapped cocaine, fentanyl, two cell phones and a wallet containing a large wad of cash fell to the ground from inside the driver side door. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and transported to cells.

The Nissan Rogue was impounded and the following items were processed; four cell phones, one black knife, 90.3 grams of cocaine, 28.7 grams of fentanyl, 124 pills of Dilauded with 56 unknown yellow pills and a large sum of Canadian currency.

The driver was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with the following; fail to wear a seatbelt, fail to display "N" and driver in possession of cannabis. Further charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking could also be made once lab testing on the suspected controlled substances has been completed.

“This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated and the Kelowna RCMP will continue to be out in full force, removing these dangerous drugs off of our streets,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera, Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.