Kelowna RCMP trying to identify man Posing as Reflexologist to take pictures and touch women's feet

On August 11, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. a female victim reported she was in a parking lot on the 1800 block of Harvey Ave Kelowna when a Caucasian male, 50 years of age, 6'0" tall with short salt and pepper hair wearing a blue Blue Jays shirt, approached her explaining that he was a Reflexologist and asked to take pictures of her feet. The woman stated she was caught off guard and let him take photos. The man then massaged and rubbed her feet. He asked her if that feels good and if he can take two minutes to give a proper massage. The female said no and the man continued to rub and massage her feet. The man kept rubbing and said, “in about 30 seconds you will feel so good.” The female again told the man no, and he continued until she yelled again. She then pulled her foot away and left.

On September 1, 2022, the Kelowna RCMP received a report that a 19-year-old woman was in the parking lot on the 2900 block of Pandosy St around 10:50 a.m. when a middle-aged man persuaded her to let him rub and video record her feet. It was reported that the man commented that he liked her toenail polish. He asked to look at the bottom of her feet and asked her questions, like if she is on her feet all day. Again, the man claimed he was a reflexologist and asked her multiple personal questions. The female in this case stated that she could see the male's cell phone was recording the interaction. The female was frozen in fear during the event and was not sure what to do. The man asked to inspect her other foot, but this time the female put her shoes back on and walked away. She stated she felt the interaction was sexual and was victimized by the encounter.

“Kelowna RCMP are extremely concerned by these two separate and unusual interactions,” said Cst. Terry Jimmieson General Duty Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “We are looking to speak with this man in order to understand his motives”.

The man in the second incident was described as - middle aged, short kempt beard, 5'10" slim build. The male was walking a small dog at the time.

The RCMP are asking that if you have been approached by this man and not yet contacted the RCMP to please do so at (250) 762-3300 and reference police file 2022-55452.