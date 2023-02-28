Kelowna RCMP update investigation into IED that closed Harvey Ave for multiple hours Monday

On Monday February 27, 2023 the Kelowna RCMP responded to a call about a possible improvised explosive device (IED) located on the north side of Highway 97 near Cooper Road. Officers responded quickly and closed the highway from Spall Road and Hardy Road. At the same time the provincial Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) were called and they immediately deployed to Kelowna from the lower mainland.

“The initial investigation has shown that the IED is not linked to any other incidents throughout the city or province and there is no evidence that this was a targeted event, however the RCMP takes this matter very seriously,” said Acting Officer in Charger, Inspector Beth McAndie. “The IED appears to be sophisticated but the purpose of it, is not known. Further forensics are taking place and we are in the infancy of our criminal investigation.”

Last night (Monday) the EDU team rendered the IED safe and are assisting in the investigation conducting tests to determine the contents and a possible purpose of the device.

“I want to thank the public and the community for their support yesterday in staying away from the area in question and to letting our teams do the work to keep everyone safe,” said McAndie. “We know the extensive road closures were impactful to our citizens however our top priority is keeping the public safe.”

The RCMP would like to acknowledge the response of the police officers and first responders to this incident and the overwhelming support of our community partners in our public safety response to this incident. The Kelowna Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service, City of Kelowna Bylaws and Traffic control, private traffic control and the support shown to the RCMP teams on scene from the Salvation Army.

To those businesses impacted by this incident the RCMP want to recognize your timely response and efforts to ensure the safety of your employees. Your swift action was greatly appreciated by the responding officers.

Police want to reiterate this is an active criminal code investigation there is no evidence that this was a targeted event.