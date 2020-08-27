Kelowna RCMP update on shooting investigation

STATEMENT: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section has taken conduct of the investigation into the August 26th shooting in Kelowna.

On August 26th, 2020 just before 11:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP were called to a hotel in the 2100-block of Harvey Road in Kelowna for a report of shots being fired.

The initial investigation determined that a single shooter appeared to have targeted two men in the parking lot of the hotel, firing several shots from a handgun. It is believed he then fled the area in a black car.

Fortunately, neither victim sustained injuries from the gunfire, though one man did suffer minor injuries while fleeing. These injuries were treated at the scene by BC Emergency Health Services.

An abandoned vehicle, suspected to be involved in this incident, was located by Kelowna RCMP just after 1:00 p.m. on Skeena Drive on Dilworth Mountain. Extensive searching of the area did not locate a suspect.

No further information is being released at this time, but Kelowna RCMP are urging anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward to speak with police immediately.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net