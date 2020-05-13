Kelowna RCMP Warn of CERB Text Scam

Constable Solana Pare with the Kelowna RCMP wants to make sure people are aware of the scams that may look like federal COVID-19 support.

“We’ve received numerous complaints in the past few days regarding a text message scam that indicates to the person that a CERB benefit is available to them. When people go to the link in that scam it... usually installs malware on their device or it may be taken to a website where they'll be asked to enter their personal information.”

Pare says a scam like this can lead to identity theft.

She added that the government won’t reach out to individuals over text, so if you get one just delete it.