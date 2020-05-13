iHeartRadio
Kelowna RCMP Warn of CERB Text Scam

Constable Solana Pare with the Kelowna RCMP wants to make sure people are aware of the scams that may look like federal COVID-19 support. 

“We’ve received numerous complaints in the past few days regarding a text message scam that indicates to the person that a CERB benefit is available to them. When people go to the link in that scam it... usually installs malware on their device or it may be taken to a website where they'll be asked to enter their personal information.”

Pare says a scam like this can lead to identity theft. 

She added that the government won’t reach out to individuals over text, so if you get one just delete it.

