Press release from Kelowna RCMP on January 21, 2021:

In the time of a global pandemic, romance scammers are alive and well all over the internet. And while it might be easy to lose yourself in a new romantic interest, it’s important to remember to keep yourself and your privacy safe.

One of the more prevalent sextortion scams reported to police goes something like this:

You receive an unsolicited friend request or contact on social media, and an online relationship develops. As the relationship builds, you are encouraged to send explicit photographs or video of yourself. Later, you’re contacted and told that the photograph or video will be sent to your loved ones, or posted online unless you pay money to the extorter.

What just happened? You’ve become the latest victim of a prevalent sextortion scam.

Tips to prevent sextortion:

Do not accept friend requests from strangers on social media

Disable your webcam when you are not using it

Do not share explicit photographs or videos with anyone

If you are a victim of Sextortion:

Stop communicating with the individual immediately Save all correspondence Report the matter to your local police