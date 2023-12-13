Kelowna resident scratches their way to $100k

Jesse Tanner is another year older, wiser and $100,000 richer, after winning the top prize from the $100,000 Jackpot Scratch & Win ticket that he received as a birthday present.

“Some of the tickets were $20 even and [I thought] that’s the only one that I won on, and then we found [the] winning ticket!” recalled Tanner, who received several lottery tickets as a birthday gift.

After calling BCLC, based on its recommendation, Tanner downloaded BCLC’s Lotto! App to double check the ticket himself. “I checked the ticket maybe two or three times!”

The Kelowna resident first told his family and a co-worker that he won. “My family were pretty pumped and gave me high fives!”

Tanner plans to use some of his winnings toward a down payment for a new home and describes winning as “overwhelming.”

The winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada gas station on Horton Road in Mill Bay on Vancouver Island.