Kelowna resident wins 85K

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t the only winners on Super Bowl Sunday as Wesley Heppner also scored a BC 50/50 ticket worth a cool $85,204.50 from the February 12, 2023 draw.

The Kelowna resident was at a Super Bowl party when he made an impulse decision to purchase a BC 50/50 ticket — a decision he’s glad he made.

“A friend said he had [bought] some 50/50 tickets so during the half time I ran to the store to pick up a few as well,” he recalled.

The ticket was purchased from the Otter Co-op on Main Street in Kelowna and Heppner was at home when he found out he won.

“I was so happy and kept calling my girlfriend to come and see but she didn’t believe me at first!”

Heppner plans to upgrade his truck with some of his win and said “it feels really good” to be a winner.