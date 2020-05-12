Kelowna Residents Asked to Prepare for Localized Flooding

Press release from the City of Kelowna on May 12, 2020:

City staff are monitoring Environment Canada reports closely and making plans for an anticipated rain event overnight and for the next several days. While the risk of wide-spread flooding remains low, localized flooding is possible in the event of heavy rainfall and property owners should be prepared.

“We are being proactive at this time and encourage residents, particularly those who were affected by the heavy rainfall and localized flooding in the past week, to do the same,” said Alan Newcombe, Divisional Director, Infrastructure. “The debris along Mill Creek that contributed to last week’s flooding has been cleared and we are focusing our preventative efforts on keeping Mill Creek and the Mission Creek diversion clear of debris. We are also working with property owners to remove potential risks such as privately-owned foot bridges.”

Property owners along Mill Creek, including those along Bulman Rd., Pacific Court, Marshall St. and Brookside Ave are advised to be prepared for localized flooding. To assist, the City will provide pre-filled sandbags in anticipation of the rain event and will be distributing pallets of bags to at-risk neighbourhoods today, in the event they are needed. Pre-filled sandbags, sandbags and sand will be available at:

Rowcliffe Park Parking lot (north west corner of Richter St. and Rowcliffe Ave)

1325 Sutherland Ave

854 Burne Ave

The Kelowna Fire Department also has sandbags (not pre-filled) available at Station 1, 2255 Enterprise Way.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are reminded to maintain adequate physical distancing from others if they are picking up sandbags. Visit the Province’s webpage for information about physical distancing and sandbagging. Residents can also visit Central Okanagan Emergency Operations and Prepared BC websites for information about flood preparedness.