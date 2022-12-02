Kelowna residents invited by city to name new giant snow blower

The forecast calls for a downpour, a deluge, but not of snow this time. The City of Kelowna is looking for a flurry of name ideas for its brand-new snow blower.

This lean, mean snow devouring machine can fill 500 trucks an hour. It weighs in at more than 10,000 pounds (45,360 kilograms) and can launch snow clear over a house. It’s the Superman of snow blowers, and they say it’s already changing the way city crews handle snow removal. All it needs now is a fitting name. Choose the winning name and you’ll forever share in the glory of the machine’s awesome snow-clearing power.

Submit your name suggestion here! submissions are being accepted until midnight on Dec. 23, when the city will pick the top 10 and put those to a public vote in January 2023. The person with the winning suggestion will get a deluxe snow blower experience, including a photo shoot and demonstration with the snow blower along with a Snow Angels prize pack. Any Kelowna resident can enter.

You can suggest as many different names as you like, just re-submit the form for each suggestion.

Visit kelowna.ca/snow for details and full contest rules.