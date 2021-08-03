A long time physician in Kelowna is shocked at how the Alberta government is handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retired Doctor Richard Hooper questions the provinces plan to phase out COVID-19 rules by August 16th.

"Jason Kenney is a mad man. He is an embarrassing fool. Probably the worst political leader in the country and he is willing to put the health and the lives of Albertans at risk. This is absolute madness."

As of July 30th, about 65 per cent of eligible Albertans have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Hooper is applauding New York City's requirement to offer proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, see a performance or go to the gym.



"We should be doing the same thing here in Kelowna. We must demand of people that if you go into a public place; restaurant, theatre or whatever, that you can prove that you have been vaccinated or had COVID, thus not only adding protection to yourself but to others."

Hooper says drive around Kelowna. Half of the cars downtown have Alberta license plates with no social distancing and no masks. "This is really frightening," Hooper added.