Kelowna Ride Keeps Rolling for Mental Health

Kelowna’s single largest fundraiser for mental health is back and taking place June 11.

The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride is celebrating its 10th year raising awareness and much needed funds for CMHA Kelowna’s mental health programs and supports.

For the past decade thousands of riders have taken part in the event to ‘ride don’t hide’ - shining a light on the reality that mental health impacts everyone. The money raised at The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride helps fund CMHA Kelowna’s wide range of programs available for people of all ages.

“In the past decade we have seen the stigma around mental health, mental illness, and suicide begin to decrease, which is a good thing,” says Mike Gawliuk, CEO for CMHA Kelowna. “What it also means is that there are more people recognizing that they, or a loved one, needs help and so each year we see an increase in the number of people asking for services and supports.”

In honour of the 10-year anniversary the event will include few more activities than the biking and walking routes. This year a new 100km route has been added and the 50km route has been updated. These are in addition to the 25km and 7.5km biking routes and the 6km walking route. Also new this year is a post ride event, which will include performances from Scotty Berg, Jeff Piattelli and Conroy Lee Ross. BNA restaurant will be offering burgers along with a number of other food vendors that will take part. There will also be family friendly games and activities taking place on site.

“At its core, this ride is about community,” says Gawliuk. “The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride is a chance to come together and show each other what a mentally healthy community can look like.”

Riders and striders of all ages and abilities can register for the June 11 event as an individual or part of a team by going to cmhakelowna.com/ride2023. The start and finish line for all routes, and post ride event will all be located at Sutherland Bay Park.

CMHA Kelowna is grateful to have the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation back as the Presenting Sponsor and thee Budd’s 100 promotion. Any rider who signs up for Budd’s 100 and agrees to raise $100 will have their $55 registration fee automatically waived and, in a significant show of support from the Thomas Alan Budd Foundation, their $100 in fundraising will be matched.

About Ride

Nationally known as Ride Don’t Hide, the event in Kelowna is named after two brothers in the community who lost their lives. The Payton & Dillon Budd Memorial Ride is for all ages and abilities, whether you are a rider or a strider.

About CMHA Kelowna