Kelowna Rocket fans invited to attend team awards March 26

The Kelowna Rockets announced that their 2022-23 team Awards Ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 26th at the Kelowna Community Theatre (1375 Water Street, Kelowna).

It's the first time that the team will host the event publicly with fans in attendance. The 2019-20 ceremony was cancelled due to Covid-19, no awards were handed out during the 2021 Hub Season and the 2021-22 awards last season took place with only media.

Fans will have the chance to mingle with all of their favourite Rockets during a catered reception from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The ceremony will then take place from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm.

Fans are asked to wear business casual attire. There will also be a cash bar.

Tickets are priced at $30.00 for adults and $20.00 for kids twelve and under.

Tickets are on sale now through Anne-Marie Hamilton at the Rockets office. To purchase your tickets you can call Anne-Marie at 250-979-0853 or annyh@kelownarockets.com.