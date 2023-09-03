Kelowna Rockets announce main training camp roster

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR/KELOWNA ROCKETS

The Kelowna Rockets announced today the hockey club’s 2023-24 main training camp roster. The Rockets will open their main camp ahead of the season with 68 players, including 7 goaltenders, 22 defencemen and 39 forwards.

Click here to view the full main training camp roster

Training Camp opened earlier this week on Thursday with rookie camp, the first on-ice session for the main camp will be held Sunday and is not open to the public.

Kelowna will kick off the 2024 preseason on the road against the Kamloops Blazers at the Sandman Centre on Friday, September 8, the Rockets will then host the Blazers the next night on September 9.

The Rockets will then wrap up their preseason schedule with a pair of home games the following weekend, hosting the Vancouver Giants on September 15 and the Victoria Royals on September 16.

Kelowna will open the regular season on September 23 against the Portland Winterhawks at Prospera Place.

Tickets for the Rockets three preseason games and the first two games of the regular season are now on sale at Select Your Tickets. Two dollars from every pre-season ticket sold will be donated to Cops for Kids. Tickets can be purchased online through www.selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office, or by phone at 250-762-5050.