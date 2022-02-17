iHeartRadio

Kelowna Rockets Announce Schedule Changes

Kelowna Rockets

The Western Hockey League and Kelowna Rockets announced today six new dates for upcoming Rockets games.

Single-game ticket tickets purchased for postponed home games will be valid for the new game dates. Season ticket holders, please see the chart below for the corresponding home game numbers.

A downloadable/printable updated home game schedule, with ticket numbers, can be found by clicking here.

A downloadable/printable updated home and away schedule can be found by clicking here.

Please *NOTE* the following Kelowna Rockets HOME game date CHANGES.

HOME GAME

NUMBER

 VS ORIGINAL DATE NEW DATE
16 VANCOUVER January 7, 2022 Sat, Apr. 9 @ 7:05 PM
21 VANCOUVER February 9, 2022 Sun, Apr. 10 @ 4:05 PM
29 PRINCE GEORGE March 9, 2022 Sat. Apr. 16 @ 7:05 PM

 

Please *NOTE* the following Kelowna Rockets AWAY game date CHANGES.

AT ORIGINAL DATE NEW DATE
@ PRINCE GEORGE January 11, 2022 Tue, Apr. 5 @ 7:00 PM
@ PRINCE GEORGE January 12, 2022 Wed, Apr. 6 @ 7:00 PM
@ VANCOUVER January 22, 2022 Fri. Apr. 15 @ 7:30 PM

 

