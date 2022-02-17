Kelowna Rockets Announce Schedule Changes

The Western Hockey League and Kelowna Rockets announced today six new dates for upcoming Rockets games.

Single-game ticket tickets purchased for postponed home games will be valid for the new game dates. Season ticket holders, please see the chart below for the corresponding home game numbers.

A downloadable/printable updated home game schedule, with ticket numbers, can be found by clicking here.

A downloadable/printable updated home and away schedule can be found by clicking here.

Please *NOTE* the following Kelowna Rockets HOME game date CHANGES.

HOME GAME NUMBER VS ORIGINAL DATE NEW DATE 16 VANCOUVER January 7, 2022 Sat, Apr. 9 @ 7:05 PM 21 VANCOUVER February 9, 2022 Sun, Apr. 10 @ 4:05 PM 29 PRINCE GEORGE March 9, 2022 Sat. Apr. 16 @ 7:05 PM

Please *NOTE* the following Kelowna Rockets AWAY game date CHANGES.