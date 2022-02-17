Kelowna Rockets Announce Schedule Changes
The Western Hockey League and Kelowna Rockets announced today six new dates for upcoming Rockets games.
Single-game ticket tickets purchased for postponed home games will be valid for the new game dates. Season ticket holders, please see the chart below for the corresponding home game numbers.
A downloadable/printable updated home game schedule, with ticket numbers, can be found by clicking here.
A downloadable/printable updated home and away schedule can be found by clicking here.
Please *NOTE* the following Kelowna Rockets HOME game date CHANGES.
|
HOME GAME
NUMBER
|VS
|ORIGINAL DATE
|NEW DATE
|16
|VANCOUVER
|January 7, 2022
|Sat, Apr. 9 @ 7:05 PM
|21
|VANCOUVER
|February 9, 2022
|Sun, Apr. 10 @ 4:05 PM
|29
|PRINCE GEORGE
|March 9, 2022
|Sat. Apr. 16 @ 7:05 PM
Please *NOTE* the following Kelowna Rockets AWAY game date CHANGES.
|AT
|ORIGINAL DATE
|NEW DATE
|@ PRINCE GEORGE
|January 11, 2022
|Tue, Apr. 5 @ 7:00 PM
|@ PRINCE GEORGE
|January 12, 2022
|Wed, Apr. 6 @ 7:00 PM
|@ VANCOUVER
|January 22, 2022
|Fri. Apr. 15 @ 7:30 PM