Kelowna Rockets at Home Tonight against Seattle

PHOTO CREDIT: STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to build on their two-game win streak when they host the Seattle Thunderbirds on tonight at Prospera Place - puck drop is set for 7:05 pm.

It's the first meeting for the two since the 2022 WHL Playoffs, where the T-Birds eliminated the Rockets in the first round. Seattle advanced all the way to the championship, where they fell to the Edmonton Oil Kings.

"Not much has changed over there from last year for them," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his post-game interview on Wednesday.

"We know they're a team that is very skilled, very hard to play against. Players obviously with our returning roster are well aware of what Seattle brings. We're going to have to bring our A-game, there's no secret there."

The Rockets are coming off a 3-0 win over the Victoria Royals on Wednesday night on home ice. Marcus Pacheco and Caden Price scored in the first, and Adam Kydd added another in the third for insurance. Jari Kykkanen made twenty saves to pick up his second career shutout.

Seattle has had a light schedule to open the season playing just two games so far. They opened the season in Vancouver with a 4-3 in a shootout win on September 23rd and again downed the Giants 6-2 in their home opener on October 1st.

Roster Updates

Both Colton Dach and Talyn Boyko are still away at training camps.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Both Andrew Cristall and Gabriel Szturc are riding four-game point streaks with an identical stat line of three goals and five assists.

Adam Kydd leap-frogged his way into first for team scoring with a two-point performance on Wednesday. The coverage forward now has four goals and five assists through four games, he also leads the Rockets in shots on goal with seventeen.

Seventeen-year-old forward Marcus Pacheco is starting to heat up, registering a point in each of his last three games (2G, 1A)

Seattle

Defenceman Kevin Korchinski is expected to make his 2022-23 debut after being returned to Seattle by the Chicago Blackhawks. The 2022 U.S. Division rookie of the year was selected seventh overall by Chicago this past June.

Forward Reid Schaefer was selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (no. 32) in the 2022 NHL Draft. He's appeared in one game for Seattle this season, posting a goal and two penalty minutes.