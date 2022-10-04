Kelowna Rockets Back in Action Tomorrow

The Rockets will host the Victoria Royals for their first matchup of the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday night at Prospera Place.

Kelowna will be looking to stay in the win column after picking up their first victory of the season with a 5-1 win over the Prince George Cougars on Saturday night. The Rockets went three for nine on the powerplay, with Andrew Cristall picking up an assist on each power play and adding another at even strength. Jari Kykkanen was named the game’s third star, making 32 saves on 33 shots to pick up his first win of the campaign.

The Royals are searching for their first win of the campaign after opening the season 0-0-0-4. They were last in action on Sunday, falling 4-0 to the Everett Silvertips on the road.

Victoria was without several key players, Marcus Almquist and Luke Shipley missed Sunday's contest, but victoriaroyals.com stated the pair are expected to play in

Wednesday's game against the Rockets. Brayden Schuurman, Matthew Hodson, Caleb Wilms, and San Jose Sharks prospect Gannon Laroque also all missed Sunday's game due to injury.

Roster Updates

Both Colton Dach and Talyn Boyko are still away at training camps.

Dach, who suffered a concussion on September 16th in the Blackhawks first rookie tournament game, has resumed skating. Chicago head coach Luke Richardson said on Saturday that the intention is to get Dach into at least one preseason game.

"But that's one of those funny things," said Richardson. "Everybody reacts differently, so we have to see day by day. I think they're pushing and ramping him up every day, so we want to see how his body reacts tomorrow after having a little bit of a heavier load today. Hopefully would love to see him in a game. I think he's a young guy that can shoot the puck and has some offensive talent, so it would be a great time to see him in an exhibition game, but obviously, he hasn't played in a while too so we'd have to factor that into the equation, there will be a little rust on there if he does."

Talyn Boyko was reassigned to the New York Rangers AHL affiliate the Hartford Wolf Pack's training camp. Still without a contract, the 20-year-old is attending the camp on a professional tryout alongside signed goaltenders Louis Domingue, Parker Gahagen, Dylan Garand and Olof Lindbom. He can still be returned to the Rockets for his overage season.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Andrew Cristall was named the WHL's Player of the Week on Monday after posting five points (1G, 4A) in over games this past weekend against the Prince George Cougars. The 2023 NHL Draft prospect is riding a three-game point streak that has seen him post seven points (3G, 4A) over that span.

Gabriel Szturc and Adam Kydd are also tied with Cristall for the team lead in points, the pair have an identical stat line of (3G, 4A). Heading into Tuesday, the pair along with Cristall are tied for second in league scoring.

Defenceman Noah Dorey leads all Rockets in defenceman in shots on net with eight through three games.

Victoria

Seventeen-year-old forward Alex Edwards spent last season with the KIJHL's Kelowna Chiefs. This season, Edwards has appeared in four games for the Royals posting seventeen penalty minutes.

Kelowna product Teague Patton will play his first game in his hometown as a member of the Royals. Victoria acquired the forward from the Medicine Hat Tigers over the summer. He's appeared in four games this season, recording three assists.