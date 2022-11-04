Kelowna Rockets Bring Back Community Skate

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they will host a Tim Hortons Family Skate at Prospera Place on Sunday, December 11 from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm.

Fans are to enter through gate one, admission to the event is a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

All of the Rockets players will be on hand to skate with fans, sign autographs and take photos.

It's the first family skate to take place since the 2019-20 season, the team's last skate with the public was on January 12, 2020.

Skates must be worn to enter the ice surface, please note that there is no skate rental or skate sharpener on site.