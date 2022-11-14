Kelowna Rockets Get Hammered by Kamloops

The Kamloops Blazers dropped the Kelowna Rockets 6-1 on Saturday night at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, BC.

The 2023 Memorial Cup host Blazers jumped out to a 4-0 lead while holding the Rockets to just three shots in the opening twenty minutes.

Kamloops took advantage of their power play chances, netting three of their goals on the man advantage.

GAME SUMMARY

After the Rockets killed off back-to-back penalties, Logan Stankoven (11) finally got the Blazers on the board just before the ten-minute mark of the period. Twenty seconds later Fraser Minten (4) added another Blazer goal. Aapo Sarell (1) and Matthew Seminoff (6) pushed Kamloops out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the first.

Kelowna started the second period with 1:27 of five-on-three power play time, but the Blazers were able to kill off both penalties.

Kyle Masters (3) notched the Blazers second power play goal of the game early in the third period. Andrew Cristall (12) broke the Blazers shutout bid weaving from the right wing to unleash a shot at the top of the left faceoff circle. Connor Levis (5) capitalized on another power play before the end of the game.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Kamloops outshot Kelowna 28 to 14

The Rockets were 0/4 on the power play while the Blazers were 2/5

Matthew Seminoff was the game’s first star, Kyle Masters was the second and Drew Englot was the third

The Rockets record moves to 6-8-1-0

Talyn Boyko stopped 32 of the 38 shots fired on him, his record is now 3-3-0-0

It was Turner McMillen's 100th regular season game

The ten-game season series between the Blazers and Rockets now sits at 1-1

The two will meet next on December 27th at Prospera Place

UP NEXT

The Rockets are now off until next weekend, when they'll host the Spokane Chiefs Friday, November 18th and the Tri-City Americans on Saturday, November 19th.