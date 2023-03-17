Kelowna Rockets home and home against Kamloops

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets will face the Kamloops Blazers for the final time this regular season when the two play a home-and-home series this weekend. They'll start the weekend on Friday at 7:00 pm at the Sandman Centre in Kamloops, before shifting back to Kelowna for a 7:05 pm matchup at Prospera Place.

Saturday's game will be the Rockets RE/MAX: Nickelodeon Night for the Children’s Miracle Network. The Rockets will be wearing a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants themed jersey to celebrate the night that will be up for auction during the game.

Proceeds from the silent auction will go to the BC Children’s Hospital. The silent auction for the game-worn jerseys will take place during the game at a table on the Prospera Place concourse behind sections 116 and 115 beside Select Your Tickets.

Kid's (12 and under) tickets for the Rockets final two regular home season games are on sale for $10.00 (plus taxes and fees).

The Rockets are coming off a 6-3 loss to the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night.

The 2023 Memorial Cup host Kamloops Blazers are 9-1 in their last ten games. Despite missing Daylan Kuefler and Logan Stankoven, the Blazers crushed the Victoria Royals 11-1 on Wednesday night.

Kamloops is ranked eighth on week 23 of the 2022-23 Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings.

The last time these two met

The Kelowna Rockets fell 7-2 to the Kamloops Blazers on March 4th at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

With Talyn Boyko out injured after suffering an injury after a Blazer collided with him in the first period of the game the night before, Jari Kykkanen made the start for Kelowna tonight. He faced a career-high 56 shots on goal, stopping 49 of them.

Roster Updates

Ismail Abougouche and Logan Peskett will both miss the remainder of the season with upper-body injuries that required season-ending surgery

Carson Golder’s suspension length was updated from TBD on Monday to four games. He has missed the Rockets last three games, he will be eligible to return to the lineup on Saturday, March 18th.

