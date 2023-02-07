Kelowna Rockets in Prince George tonight and tomorrow night

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets are headed north for one final road trip of the regular season to Prince George, where they'll face the Cougars at 7:00 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Rockets will put their season-high three-game win streak on the line. Kelowna was last in action on Saturday, where goaltender Talyn Boyko put on a clinic turning aside all 51 shots he faced to pick up his fifth career WHL shutout. Elias Carmichael recorded a pair of goals, while Marcus Pacheco and Carson Golder also found the back of the net for the Rockets.

Prince George picked up a pair of wins over the weekend at home against the Victoria Royals, bouncing them 8-1 on Friday and again 4-2 the next night.

The two won't have to wait long to see each other after Wednesday, they'll tangle again on Friday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

The last time these two met

Prince George blanked the Rockets 3-0 back on January 10th at Prospera Place. The Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame, adding a third goal in the second period. Vancouver Canucks prospect Ty Young made 30 saves to earn first-star honours and pick up the first shutout of his WHL career.

Roster Updates

Ty Hurley and Andrew Cristall both remain listed as out week to week with lower body injuries on this week’s injury report. Defencemen John Babcock and Marek Rocak are both listed as day to day on the report. Max Graham remains out for two to three weeks with an upper-body injury.

Affiliate players Scott Cousins (Prince Geroge Spruce Kings/BCHL) and Kayden Longley (Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep/ CSSHL) remain up with the Rockets due to injury.

Cousins started the season with the Rockets, appearing in three games before being assigned to the Prince George Spruce Kings of the BCHL in October. The 2004-born forward posted seven points (2G, 5A) in 24 games for Prince George this season.

Longley was a Rockets draft pick in the 2021 WHL Draft. He's appeared in 25 games for the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep of the CSSHL, posting 28 points (11G, 17A) and 16 penalty minutes.

The Injury Report is updated on Tuesdays, click here to view the Rockets Injury Report.

Players to watch

Kelowna

After his 51-save shutout on Saturday, overage goaltender Talyn Boyko was named the WHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season. The New York Rangers prospect is 9-17-1-0 with a 3.52 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 28 games (27 starts) for Kelowna this season.

Overage forward Carson Golder will enter Tuesday's game riding a three-game goal streak, he's posted five goals and three assists over that span.

Prince George

Trade deadline acquisition, 2003-born forward Zac Funk, will face the Rockets as a member of Prince George for the first time this week. The Vernon, BC product has recorded eight points (3G, 5A) and six penalty minutes as a member of the Cougars.