Kelowna Rockets Make a Trade

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have traded twenty-year-old forward Jake Poole to the Victoria Royals in exchange for an eighth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We'd like to thank Jake for the last three seasons," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. "He has been a loyal and dedicated Rocket, we wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

Poole has appeared in two games for Kelowna this season, posting three points (1G, 1A), two penalty minutes and a -1 plus-minus rating.

The product of McAuley, MB has spent the last three seasons with Kelowna, appearing in 124 WHL games, posting 59 points (21G, 38A), 74 penalty minutes and a +7 plus-minus rating.

The 6’2, 197-pound forward was drafted by the Rockets during the 6th round (No. 127) at the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft.