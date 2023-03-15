Kelowna Rockets on the road in Prince George

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets will put their three-game win streak on the line on Wednesday night when they wrap up their seasonal series with the Prince George Cougars at 7:00 pm at the CN Centre.

The two didn't have to wait long to see each other again, they faced off last Wednesday at Prospera Place. See below for the recap of their last meeting.

Kelowna had a busy weekend, playing three games in as many nights. They kicked things off with a come-from-behind 4-3 shootout win over Vancouver on Friday at Prospera Place. They then headed to the US where they let a 4-0 lead slip away but were able to come away with a 5-4 overtime win over Spokane to secure their spot in the 2023 WHL Playoffs. Kelowna wrapped up the weekend with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Tri-City Americans at the Toyota Centre.

The Cougars also had a three-game weekend that saw them pick up at least a point in every game. They downed the Victoria Royals 8-3 on Friday and 6-3 on Saturday, on Sunday they fell 3-2 in overtime to the Vancouver Giants.

Kelowna's next home game is Saturday, March 18th when they'll host their RE/MAX: Nickelodeon Night for the Children’s Miracle Network game. The Rockets will be wearing a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants themed jersey to celebrate the night that will be up for auction during the game. Proceeds from the silent auction will go to the BC Children’s Hospital.

Kids tickets for the Rockets final two regular home season games are on sale for $10.00 (plus taxes and fees).

The last time these two met

The Prince George Cougars handed the Kelowna Rockets a 6-2 loss on March 8 at Propsera Place.

The Rockets took the lead twice in the second, with the Cougars catching up each time. Tied at two after two periods of play, the Cougars scored five unanswered goals in the third with the game-winner coming on the power play. Kelowna gave up a season-high four power-play goals.

Roster Updates

Ismail Abougouche and Logan Peskett will both miss the remainder of the season with upper-body injuries that required season-ending surgery

Carson Golder's suspension length was updated from TBD on Monday to four games. He has missed the Rockets last two games while awaiting the league's decision, he will be eligible to return to the lineup on Saturday, March 18th.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc was named the WHL's Player of the Week for last week on Monday