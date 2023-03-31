Kelowna Rockets open playoffs

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

For the second consecutive spring, the Seattle Thunderbirds and Kelowna Rockets will meet in the First Round of the WHL Playoffs. Just like last season, the Rockets will open the postseason on the road in Kent, WA.

The best-of-seven First Round series begins Friday, March 31 in Kent, Wash. (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center). The two will play again this weekend on Saturday, April 1 (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).

The Rockets will host games three and four will take place on Tuesday, April 4th and Wednesday, April 5th at Prospera Place, puck drop is set for 7:05 pm. Single-game tickets are on sale at Select Your Tickets, tickets can be purchased online through www.selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office, or by phone at 250-762-5050.

The two Clubs have been frequent playoff foes, meeting nine times since the Rockets entered the WHL in 1991. Seattle has won five of the nine prior series, including a five-game victory in last year’s First Round.

Seattle finished the regular season atop the Western Conference standings with a franchise record 54 wins. Their roster boasts ten NHL prospects and six Canadian World Juniors stars on the roster.

The Rockets will face former captain Colton Dach for the first time since they moved him to Seattle on January 7th in exchange for Ty Hurley, Ethan Mittelsteadt, a 2024 first-round pick and two more conditional draft picks.

The last time these two met

The Seattle Thunderbirds blanked the Kelowna Rockets 2-0 on December 31st in their final meeting of the season at the accesso ShoWare Center in Kent, WA Seattle, the number-one-ranked team in the CHL at the time, took down the Rockets for the second consecutive night. The night before the two met at Prospera Place where they defeated Kelowna 4-1.

Both teams penalty kill units were busy hitting the ice five times each, neither team was able to capitalize on the man advantage.

Roster Updates

Injury updates are not public during the playoffs.

Series at a glance

2022-23 Season Series vs SEA

Playoff schedule vs SEA

Game Date Away Home Time 1 March 31, 2023 Kelowna Seattle 7:05 p.m. PT 2 April 1, 2023 Kelowna Seattle 6:05 p.m. PT 3 April 4, 2023 Seattle Kelowna 7:05 p.m. PT 4 April 5, 2023 Seattle Kelowna 7:05 p.m. PT 5 April 7, 2023 Kelowna Seattle 7:05 p.m. PT * 6 April 9, 2023 Seattle Kelowna 4:05 p.m. PT * 7 April 11, 2023 Kelowna Seattle 7:05 p.m. PT *

* – if necessary