Kelowna Rockets three game weekend

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets will have a busy weekend when they hit the ice for three games in as many nights, it's just their second three-in-three weekend of the season. The Rockets will kick things off on the road against the Vancouver Giants at 7:30 pm on Friday, the two will then shift back to Kelowna at 7:05 on Saturday, the Victoria Royals will then roll in for a 4:05 pm matchup at Prospera Place on Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old forward Gabriel Szturc was named the organization's 28th captain on Thursday, he will make his debut with the 'C' this weekend.

Kelowna has had the week off, last playing on the weekend in Victoria where they dropped both games. Falling 4-0 last Friday and then 6-3 the next night.

The Giants have also had the week off, their only two games this weekend are against the Rockets. They last played on Sunday, where they fell 7-3 to the Tri-City Americans on home ice.

Meanwhile, the Royals kicked off a four-game road trip on Wednesday with a 5-4 loss to the Americans, the Ams scored five unanswered goals to come back from a 4-0 deficit. Before facing the Rockets on Sunday, Victoria will make stops in Portland on Friday and Spokane on Saturday.

The last time these two met

Vancouver

The Rockets and Giants have only faced off once this season, with Vancouver taking the opening game of the nine-game season series 3-2 in overtime back on December 10th at the Langley Events Centre. Carson Golder and Max Graham both scored for Kelowna, while Jari Kykkanen made 28 saves on 31 shots.

Victoria

Sunday will be the final meeting of the 2022-23 regular season between Kelowna and Victoria. The two didn't have to wait long to see each other again, they just played each other last Saturday. Max Graham scored the opening goal of the game. Victoria then jumped ahead, netting four unanswered goals that the Rockets were never able to catch. The Rockets power play came alive on the night, finding the back of the net three times on their eight chances.

Roster Updates

Both Carson Golder (upper body) and Andrew Cristall (lower body) missed the Rockets last three games, they're listed as day-to-day on the injury report.

Forward Ty Hurley suffered a lower-body injury (week-to-week) in last Tuesday’s game, he is listed as being out one more week on the injury report.

Players to watch

Kelowna

Gabriel Szturc will make his debut with the 'C' on his jersey on Friday night. The 19-year-old sits second in team scoring with 39 points (10G, 29A) through 29 games this season. Last Friday he registered a career-high nine shots on net in a game, he then added another six shots on goal the next night along with a pair of assists.

Goaltender Jari Kykkanen replaced Talyn Boyko in net last Friday, making several key stops for the Rockets. He then started the game the next night against the Royals.

Vancouver

Overage forward Ty Thorpe was named the 20th captain in Giants history after they dealt Zack Ostapchuk to Winnipeg earlier this month. Thorpe leads Vancouver in scoring with 47 points (23G,24A) through 40 games.

Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman has once again carried most of the workload in the crease for the Giants this season. He’s 13-13-0-1 with a 3.38 goals-against average, a .902 save percentage in 29 games for Vancouver this season.

Victoria

Forward Robin Sapousek was selected seventh overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. A teammate of Szturc's on Czechia at the World Juniors, Sapousek joined the Royals after the tournament. He's posted a goal and seven shots on net in his first three games as a Royal.