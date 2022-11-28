Kelowna Rockets - Trade

PHOTO CREDIT ANDY DEVLIN/EDMONTON OIL KINGS

The Kelowna Rockets announced today that they have acquired Carson Golder and a third-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft from the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for Rilen Kovacevic.

"We had the opportunity to acquire a good two-way player in Golder that can play forward and defence," said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton.

"It's unique that he can play both positions and something that we'll take advantage of. He brings a little more depth to our lineup and adds speed, which I felt we needed to address."

Golder, 20, has appeared in 24 games for Edmonton this season, posting 15 points (8G, 7A) and 18 penalty minutes, he led all Oil Kings skaters in points. The Smithers, BC product has appeared in 124 WHL games, posting 29 points (11G, 18A) and 48 penalty minutes.

He began his WHL career in Victoria during the 2o19-20 season after being listed by the Royals. He split the 2020-21 season between the BCHL and VIJHL before his rights were dealt to Edmonton in June 2021, he would go on to help the Oil Kings capture the 2023 WHL Championship.

Kovacevic, 18, has appeared in 20 games this season, recording nine points (5G, 4A) and 31 penalty minutes.

"For Kovacevic, it's an opportunity for him to be on a team where he thinks he should be and that's in the top six. I think it's a situation where I think a change of scenery will be good for him, he's a talented player that has a lot to give, but he's still in the learning process of playing in this league. We wish him all the best moving forward."

The Kelowna product was drafted by the Rockets in the tenth round at the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft. The winger has suited up for 77 WHL games over the last four seasons, posting 16 points (8G, 8A) and 115 penalty minutes.

It's expected that Golder will be in the lineup for the Rockets on Tuesday when they host the Regina Pats - the game is completely sold out.