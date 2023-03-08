Kelowna Rockets vs Prince George Cougars
PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR
The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to bounce back when they host the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at Prospera Place.
It will also be a Fan First Menu night with $2 hot dogs and $5-$6 options from Blue Ribbon. The Fan First Menu is available at all Monday to Wednesday regular season games.
Kelowna is coming off of back-to-back losses to the Kamloops Blazers over the weekend.
The Cougars are 6-3-1-0 in their last ten games. Hosting the Spokane Chiefs last weekend, they won 5-2 on Friday and then fell 5-4 in overtime on Saturday.
Tickets
Single-game tickets for Wednesday’s game and all other Rockets games are available at Select Your Tickets. Tickets can be purchased online through www.selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office, or by phone at 250-762-5050.
Mini Packs are now on sale for the 2022-23 season, pick from between a six or twelve-game pack. Click here to learn more about Mini Packs.
The last time these two met
The Rockets last played Prince George on February 10th. Missing five key roster players including leading scorer Andrew Cristall, the injury-riddled Rockets fell 9-2 to the Cougs. The Cougars jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening period, with Rockets starter Talyn Boyko replaced in net following the third goal. Not letting off the gas Prince George added three more goals in the second period before the Rockets could answer with their second goal of the game. Cole Dubinsky completed his hat trick in the third period.
Roster Updates
- Ismail Abougouche has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury, he’s listed as out one week on this week’s injury report
- Marcus Pacheco has also missed the last five games with an upper-body injury
- Talyn Boyko suffered a lower-body injury in Friday’s game against Kamloops, missing Saturday’s game. He’s listed as day-to-day on the weekly report
- Caden Price is no longer listed on this week’s report after missing last week’s three games
- Affiliate players Landon Cowper and Kayden Longley have been called up to join the team
Click here to view the Rockets Injury Report.
Players to watch
Kelowna
- Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc had a pair of assists in Saturday’s loss to the Kamloops Blazers
- Goaltender Jari Kykkanen faced a career-high 56 shots on Saturday, making a career-high 49 saves
Kamloops
- Fifteen (7G, 8A) of overage forward Chase Wheatcroft‘s team-leading 90 points this season have come against the Rockets.
- Overage forward Cole Dubinsky recorded a hat trick and an assist against the Rockets in their last meeting.