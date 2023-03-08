Kelowna Rockets vs Prince George Cougars

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets will be looking to bounce back when they host the Prince George Cougars on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm at Prospera Place.

It will also be a Fan First Menu night with $2 hot dogs and $5-$6 options from Blue Ribbon. The Fan First Menu is available at all Monday to Wednesday regular season games.

Kelowna is coming off of back-to-back losses to the Kamloops Blazers over the weekend.

The Cougars are 6-3-1-0 in their last ten games. Hosting the Spokane Chiefs last weekend, they won 5-2 on Friday and then fell 5-4 in overtime on Saturday.

The last time these two met

The Rockets last played Prince George on February 10th. Missing five key roster players including leading scorer Andrew Cristall, the injury-riddled Rockets fell 9-2 to the Cougs. The Cougars jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the opening period, with Rockets starter Talyn Boyko replaced in net following the third goal. Not letting off the gas Prince George added three more goals in the second period before the Rockets could answer with their second goal of the game. Cole Dubinsky completed his hat trick in the third period.

Roster Updates

Ismail Abougouche has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury, he’s listed as out one week on this week’s injury report

Marcus Pacheco has also missed the last five games with an upper-body injury

Talyn Boyko suffered a lower-body injury in Friday’s game against Kamloops, missing Saturday’s game. He’s listed as day-to-day on the weekly report

Caden Price is no longer listed on this week’s report after missing last week’s three games

Affiliate players Landon Cowper and Kayden Longley have been called up to join the team

Players to watch

Kelowna

Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc had a pair of assists in Saturday’s loss to the Kamloops Blazers

Goaltender Jari Kykkanen faced a career-high 56 shots on Saturday, making a career-high 49 saves

Kamloops

Fifteen (7G, 8A) of overage forward Chase Wheatcroft‘s team-leading 90 points this season have come against the Rockets.