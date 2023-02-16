Kelowna Rockets win at Prospera Place

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

The Kelowna Rockets snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the Everett Silvertips on Wednesday night at Prospera Place in Kelowna, BC.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Rockets blew out of the gates in the second period with four unanswered goals. The Silvertips were able to get two back in the third period before Kelowna added an empty net goal.

"I thought in the first period we were a little slow," said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette in his post-game media availability. "But I thought in the second period, which is typically one of our struggles, I thought we did a lot of really good things there. This kid (Cristall) just wants to go, the guys rallied behind it."

After missing the last 14 games with a lower-body injury Andrew Cristall recorded his first WHL career hat trick in the second period, he then added a fourth goal into the Silvertips empty net. Entering tonight's game, Cristall had recorded 15 multi-goal games.

GAME SUMMARY

Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc (18) broke the scoreless tie 2:29 into the second period with a power play goal. Szturc then set up Andrew Cristall (27) just before the midway point of the frame, the two then connected on a nearly identical play later in the period. Seconds after a Rockets power play had come to an end, Cristall (29) skated along the top of the left faceoff circle to the middle beating Tyler Palmer with his third goal of the game.

Tim Metzger replaced Palmer in net for Everett to start the third period. Jackson Berezowski (36) ended Jary Kykkanen's shutout bid 9:01 into the final frame. Berezowski (37) found the back of the net again for Everett while on the man advantage in the final minute of the game. Cristall (30) then put it into the empty net.

ADDITIONAL STATS

Everett outshot Kelowna 43-24

Jari Kykkanen made 41 saves on 43 shots

Andrew Cristall was the game’s first star, Gabriel Szturc was the second and Jari Kykkanen was the third star

Kelowna was 1/5 on the power play, while the Silvertips were 1/9 on the man advantage

The Rockets record is now 18-30-3-0

UP NEXT

Kelowna will continue their homestand on Saturday night against the Portland Winterhawks at 7:05 pm.