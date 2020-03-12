Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts Announces New Executive Director

The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Colleen Fitzpatrick as its new Executive Director. The Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Society (KVPACS), which runs the RCA, has selected Fitzpatrick - an award-winning communications professional, community leader, and cultural advocate - to guide the world-class visual and performing arts centre in downtown Kelowna towards continued and sustained success.

“The KVPACS Executive Director selection committee is pleased to welcome Colleen Fitzpatrick to lead and execute the vision of the RCA. The RCA is committed to supporting the discourse of quality arts and cultural programming to enrich the Kelowna community with vibrancy through artistic expression. Colleen was the outstanding candidate to lead us into the future and we’re all looking forward to working with her”, says Ed McLean, RCA Board Chair.

Fitzpatrick is a public relations practitioner and community engager who has held senior roles in both for-profit and non-profit organizations in the public and private sectors. She was most recently the Director of Convocation/Associate Director Community Relations and Events at the University of Waterloo and managed Community Relations and Events at the Centre for International Governance Innovation, a leading global governance think-tank. Fitzpatrick brings with her a decade of developing and showcasing visual and performing arts, and cultural programming for community engagement and education.

Fitzpatrick earned her Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Guelph and a post-graduate diploma in Public Relations from the University of Victoria. She is the former Chair of the Program Advisory Committee for the Public Relations program at Conestoga College, is a former PR Chair for K-W Oktoberfest honoured with the President’s medal for volunteerism and was nominated for Rogers Woman of the Year in 2015 for her passion mentoring youth.

“I am privileged to have been selected to lead, nurture and promote the RCA and provide excellence in the Arts to its membership and the community-at-large. I know what an important position the RCA holds in Kelowna’s cultural landscape”, says Colleen Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of the RCA.

“As a life-long arts and culture supporter, I endeavour to continue to strengthen art and culture in the Okanagan and celebrate creative expression through diverse art forms and disciplines. Kelowna’s art and culture scene continues to flourish, and with the City of Kelowna’s Cultural Plan, and the good work already being done by many in the community, I’m excited to play my part in making downtown Kelowna’s Cultural District an even more vibrant and exciting place with the RCA at the heart of it”.

Fitzpatrick’s appointment begins immediately. Jin Park resumes her role as Deputy Director/Finance.