Kelowna's 47th Annual Civic & Community Award Finalists
The top three finalists for each of the 47th annual Civic & Community Award categories were announced today highlighting outstanding achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations in 2021.
“We’re so excited to celebrate the amazing individuals, businesses and organizations that did extraordinary things this past year,” says Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “Their excellence, spirit, and dedication to their craft is truly inspiring and we can’t wait to highlight their accomplishments over the next few weeks and in person at the upcoming gala.”
After a two-year hiatus on in-person celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s finalists and winners will be celebrated at the Civic & Community Awards Gala on April 28 at the Laurel Packinghouse. Category finalists will also be highlighted through the City’s YouTube and social media channels throughout the month of April and at kelowna.ca/civicawards.
47th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists:
Honour in the Arts
- Cole Mash
- Jennifer Money
- Mike Schell
Teen Honour in the Arts
- Alex Xiao
- Dryden Bennett
- Scotty Berg
Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year
- Joni Frei
- Pat Sima-Ledding
- Mike Sodaro
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
- Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team
- UBCO Heat Softball Team
- Griffith/Martin Curling Team
Female Athlete of the Year
- Joanna Brown
- Malindi Elmore
- Kierra Smith
Male Athlete of the Year
- Jerome Blake
- Cameron Chambers
- John Gay
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year
- Kennedy Day
- Tatum Wade
- Anna Hopley
Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year
- Everett Schmuland
- Nathan Loo
- Cole Powrie
Champion for the Environment
- Karla Lockwood
- Don Dobson
- UBC Okanagan
Corporate Community of the Year Award
- Jillian Harris Design Inc.
- Secure-Rite
- Toyota Kelowna
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year
- Canadian Mental Health Association
- Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul Okanagan Valley
Young Citizen of the Year
- Brooke Driscoll
- David Withler
- Keira Dail
Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year
- Bernie Ryan
- Michelle Droettboom
- Lloyd Nelson
All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.
The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.
For more information about the Civic & Community Awards, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.