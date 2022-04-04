Kelowna's 47th Annual Civic & Community Award Finalists

The top three finalists for each of the 47th annual Civic & Community Award categories were announced today highlighting outstanding achievements made by Kelowna’s volunteers, artists, coaches, athletes, businesses and non-profit organizations in 2021.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the amazing individuals, businesses and organizations that did extraordinary things this past year,” says Mariko Siggers, Community & Neighbourhood Services Manager. “Their excellence, spirit, and dedication to their craft is truly inspiring and we can’t wait to highlight their accomplishments over the next few weeks and in person at the upcoming gala.”

After a two-year hiatus on in-person celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s finalists and winners will be celebrated at the Civic & Community Awards Gala on April 28 at the Laurel Packinghouse. Category finalists will also be highlighted through the City’s YouTube and social media channels throughout the month of April and at kelowna.ca/civicawards.

47th Annual Civic & Community Award finalists:

Honour in the Arts

Cole Mash

Jennifer Money

Mike Schell

Teen Honour in the Arts

Alex Xiao

Dryden Bennett

Scotty Berg

Bob Giordano Memorial Award – Coach/Sport Administrator of the Year

Joni Frei

Pat Sima-Ledding

Mike Sodaro

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Secondary School Owls Boys Volleyball Team

UBCO Heat Softball Team

Griffith/Martin Curling Team

Female Athlete of the Year

Joanna Brown

Malindi Elmore

Kierra Smith

Male Athlete of the Year

Jerome Blake

Cameron Chambers

John Gay

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Female Athlete of the Year

Kennedy Day

Tatum Wade

Anna Hopley

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year

Everett Schmuland

Nathan Loo

Cole Powrie

Champion for the Environment

Karla Lockwood

Don Dobson

UBC Okanagan

Corporate Community of the Year Award

Jillian Harris Design Inc.

Secure-Rite

Toyota Kelowna

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year

Canadian Mental Health Association

Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Okanagan Valley

Young Citizen of the Year

Brooke Driscoll

David Withler

Keira Dail

Fred Macklin & Sarah Donalda-Treadgold Memorial Award - Citizen of the Year

Bernie Ryan

Michelle Droettboom

Lloyd Nelson

All Young Citizen of the Year finalists will receive funding towards their post-secondary education through the Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund Youth Scholarship. The award winner will receive $2,000; while each of the two remaining finalists will receive $1,000.

The recipient of the Teen Honour in the Arts award will receive a $500 entrance scholarship to the University of British Columbia Okanagan, courtesy of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

For more information about the Civic & Community Awards, visit kelowna.ca/civicawards.