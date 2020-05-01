Kelowna's Annual Outdoor Farmers' Market Starts Tomorrow

The annual Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Main Outdoor Market kicks off tomorrow.

“Couple weeks back we were kind of concerned about how this was all going to go down, and then we managed to do a little thing over there at Parkinson's to get everybody in line and do the protocols and stuff. And now we're moving back to the big outdoors,” said Spokesperson for the market David Price.

Price told AM 1150’s Early Edition they’ll have about 30 farm and food vendors on site, but due to COVID-19 restrictions crafters aren’t yet allowed.

Price added they are using controlled methods to ensure physical distancing, setting up lines of vendors where people start at one end and exit at the other.

Check out the market at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield every Wednesday and Saturday.