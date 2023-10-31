Kelowna’s Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre launches Community Task Force

Kelowna’s Citizens for a New Performing Arts Centre (CN-PAC) is pleased by Monday’s launch of a Community Task Force on the Performing Arts.



“By personally chairing this task force and naming distinguished community leaders to join him, Mayor Tom Dyas has underscored his commitment to our shared goal — the creation of an iconic new performing arts venue in the heart of this beautiful city,” said CN-PAC president Myles Bruckal.



In addition to the mayor, the task force will comprise Councillor Rick Webber and individuals representing a cross-section of stakeholder groups, including business, partnership development, architecture, and the cultural community. One arts representative named to the group is Laura Doncom, a founding director and vice-president of CN-PAC.



The task force will engage the community and recommend to City Council how Kelowna might replace the aging Kelowna Community Theatre with a larger, more versatile and contemporary performing arts venue.



Bruckal promised that CN-PAC would put the organization’s deep trove of knowledge, research and expertise at the task force’s disposal.



“A tremendous amount of work has already been done on this project, so we look forward to the task force leading us toward the next stage of development,” Bruckal said. Key priorities, he added, could include the scope and location of a new facility, as well as its cost, financing mechanisms and governance structures.



“We are delighted that Council has taken this vital step forward,” Bruckal said, “and we look forward to helping the task force make a new performing arts centre a reality.”



CN-PAC is a volunteer organization, established in 2021 to mobilize community support for a new performing arts centre that would be located in Kelowna and serve the entire Okanagan region.

