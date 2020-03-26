Kelowna's Downtown Activity Down 61%

Downtown Kelowna is typically a busy hub for business and pleasure, but that's not the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Many stores have closed their doors and restaurants are offering take-out only options which translates into less people on city streets.



The City's Matt Worona says people are staying away, "For the first week of March to now we're seeing like a 61% decrease. So a lot of those people, considering what we would of had normally, a lot of those people staying home, a lot of those people making sure that they're social distancing."



Worona says the number of people downtown will continue to drop as more people take the situation seriously.