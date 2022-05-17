Kelowna's First Ever Events Strategy Becoming Reality

The framework for Kelowna’s first Event Strategy has been approved by Council and will now move to the development of an aligning action plan.

“Kelowna’s new Event Strategy is a community-based 10-year plan to support the development and growth of a flourishing event industry,” says Chris Babcock, Event Development Supervisor. “Through this strategy, we are seeking to support unique experiences that promote safe and vibrant spaces and foster opportunities to bolster local businesses while enhancing resident pride.”

The strategy was formed with community and event sector input through Get Eventive Days in summer 2021, and outlines guiding principles and foundational direction for accomplishing the strategic goals while remaining fluid and adaptable to the changing event environment.

“As the event industry continues to become more complex, a clear vision is needed to position Kelowna with a balanced and dynamic event calendar,” says Babcock. “Now that the foundations of the Event Strategy are in place, the next steps are to foster a community-based action plan aligning with our vision of an eventful city.”

Part of that action plan includes the development of a community-led signature event which is intended to launch later this year. More details about the one-day event will be revealed in coming weeks.

For more information about planning events in Kelowna and the new Event Strategy, visit kelowna.ca/events.