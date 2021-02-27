Kelowna's Gospel Mission makes Strides to End Homelessness

This Saturday, February 27th Kelowna's Gospel Mission invites the community to their 10th annual fundraising 2k & 5K walk or 10K run, in their Strides to End Homelessness event. This year, due to COVID, rather than walking together our participants will walk in their own bubbles, wearing their Strides to End Homelessness toques.

With Kelowna’s help the goal this year is to raise $50,000 to support Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s Men and Women at the Emergency Shelter and at Harmony Ministries, their women’s transitional homes. Services include meals, shelter, outreach, individual wellness plans and more. This year, most of the fundraising is on-line. Once funds are raised, walkers have the option of dropping by 259B Leon Ave tomorrow between 2pm and 5pm to pick up a toque and snack bag. They can tag Kelowna’s Gospel Mission with a picture of their team on social media for a chance to win one of 4 Kelly O’Bryan’s $30 gift cards in a random draw.

Carmen Rempel, Executive Director, says “Strides to End Homelessness is a perfect event during COVID. People can put on their Strides toque and walk with their family “bubble” while reflecting on how important secure housing is. We initially thought, because of COVID, that it would be tough to reach our goal this year but to our surprise, this event has already raised over $38,000 and we expect to reach our $50,000 goal by Saturday. Our community has really stepped up this year to ensure no one in our valley goes without food for a place to live.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is thankful for their presenting sponsor, Wishbone Site Furnishings, as well as sponsors, Peter’s Independent Grocer, Northern Computer, SpeedPro Signs, Rapid Printing, Omni Designs, and media sponsors, K96.3 Classic Rock and Castanet for making the walk possible.