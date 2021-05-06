Kelowna's new homeless campsite is officially open

Sheltering outdoors is not a solution to homelessness and Kelowna is well aware of that.

However, municipalities are obligated by law to provide public camping space for the homeless, if housing is not available.

There are two choices.

Watch tent cities emerge with all the associated issues, such as what's happened in Vancouver and Victoria, or, control it by creating a site with access to amenties, such as what Kelowna has now done.

The new homeless campsite is officially open where Richter Street downtown meets the Rail Trail.

Kelowna Director of Public Safety Darren Caul says the measurement of success is - will the site be used - and - can the city minimize the impact on the surrounding community.

"We have installed a combination of CCTV on and around the site. We've increased security from 6 hours per day to 14 hours per day on and around the site. We've increased bylaw, increased police, foot patrols, bike patrols. We are very committed to managing the issues to the extent possible and managing the impact to the surrounding neighbourhood to the extent possible."

Caul says the price tag for landscaping and ground preparation came in around 100 thousand dollars.

The city has applied for a provincial grant and if approved, it will cover those costs.