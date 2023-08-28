Kelowna's Rainbow Community Launches Inspiring Billboard Campaign

The vibrant rainbow community of Kelowna has launched an impactful billboard campaign with an art design championing the theme of belonging. The compelling campaign, aiming to foster unity and inclusivity runs from August 21st to December 10th. Drawing inspiration from a successful campaign in the US, Kelowna's local 2SLGBTQIA+ community collaborated under the leadership of Advocacy Canada, rallying support for this cause since late May. This groundbreaking venture swiftly garnered over $8,000 in funds, with contributions from individual donors and a corporate sponsor generously pledging $3,000.

The billboards proudly displays the artistry of local Indigiqueer artist, Sarah Jones. The theme of "You Belong" was thoughtfully crafted by a community focus group. The message also encompasses the phrase kʷu yʕayʕát kʷuʔ čn̓k̓ʷɬn̓xiʔm̓, which translates to "We all join in together / We are all a part of it together," thanks to insights from Syilx Language House.

"Our sense of belonging arises from the sense of community and togetherness. Belonging is nurtured by our care for one another, our celebrations, and our recognition of the strength in our diversity," states Wilbur Turner, the founder and chair of Advocacy Canada. "We intend for everyone to feel a part of this, united in our shared experience. As the world faces growing divisions and a rise in hate-motivated crimes against the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, it's imperative that we find ways to support and celebrate each other," he emphasizes.

Sarah Jones shares, "For me, this design encapsulates the love I hold for the Okanagan and its people. The Okanagan has been my home throughout my life, a place of care and provision. I've been fortunate to receive immense love here, and now I wish to reciprocate that love."

The billboard campaign spanning 16 weeks will reach an anticipated audience exceeding 160,000 during this period. The captivating artwork and message will grace Pattison Outdoor digital billboards, prominently situated on Highway 97 at Westside Road, as well as in Lake Country on Highway 97 at Commonwealth Road.

The billboards will also feature a dedicated campaign okyoubelong.com. Images are available on this website. The artwork will eventually be available on merchandise, serving to raise funds for future projects.

About Sarah Jones, Artist

Sarah Jones is a talented Ojibwe and Indigiqueer artist. Raised in Syilx Territory, she hails from the Nation of Shoal Lake 40. Her artistic journey involves a quest to reconnect with her ancestral culture, utilizing her craft to explore Indigenous practices and methodologies. Sarah employs a variety of techniques, including digital art, traditional mediums like watercolour, gouache, lino printing, and even tattooing. Her aspiration is to create a brand that shares her vision, culture, and passions with a global audience.

About Advocacy Canada

Advocacy Canada, based in Kelowna, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to championing the rights and well-being of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.