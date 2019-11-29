Kelowna's Rotary Centre for the Arts looking for Executive Director

​​It’s one of Kelowna’s most important arts facilities and it’s looking to fill a very important position. The Rotary Centre for the Arts (RCA) has launched a search for a new Executive Director to help guide the world-class multidisciplinary visual and performing arts centre towards even greater success.

Operated by the Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Centre Society, the RCA is home to eight resident artist studios, the Mary Irwin Theatre, the RCA Bistro and several other arts and cultural groups providing a variety of services to the Okanagan’s creative community. The RCA’s cultural footprint is substantial and stretches far beyond Kelowna.

The new Executive Director will be expected to lead the talented and diverse RCA team and ensure that the venue fulfills its ambitious mandate at the heart of Kelowna’s art and culture experience.

“We are looking forward to finding a community leader that shares the community’s passion for the Rotary Centre for the Arts,” says Ed McLean, Board President. “Even though the process is expected to take a few months to complete, it is business as usual for the RCA.”

Jin Park, the Society’s Deputy Director, has been appointed to fill the Executive Director post in the interim. For the general public, little has changed - the RCA will continue to host high-quality events, performances and concerts.

