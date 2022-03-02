Kelowna’s spring 2022 Activity & Program Guide is now online featuring recreation and cultural programs for all ages and abilities, with programs, workshops and lessons available up until June.

Flip through the spring guide to find indoor and outdoor kid's programs, swim lessons, sports leagues including slo-pitch, plus art, cooking and dance lessons at more than 25 locations across Kelowna.

Spring registration opens at 7 a.m. on the following dates and times:

March 8 General programs

March 9 Aquatics & first aid programs

March 10 Sports leagues

March 11 Programs for persons with DiverseAbilities

Online registration will open at kelowna.ca/recreation, and registration is also available by phone at 250-469-8800 and in person at Parkinson Recreation Centre (1800 Parkinson Way). Please note that this season’s Activity & Program Guide is available online only, with no hard copies printed, to allow for added flexibility.

Masks are required in all public indoor settings for all people born in 2016 or earlier. In addition, some services at City recreation facilities require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more about safety measures in place at City recreation facilities at kelowna.ca/recreation.

To receive the latest updates about new or adapted spring programs, sign up for the Recreation & Sport e-newsletter. Registration is available online, in person at Parkinson Recreation Centre, or by phone at 250-469-8800.

Learn about all the ways you can get active with us this season at kelowna.ca/recreation.