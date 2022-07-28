Kelowna's square foot pricing on the climb

We already know that house prices in the Central Okanagan are sky high.

Now the sixth annual ‘Price Per Square Foot’ survey has been released, shedding more light on the issue.

A single detached home in Kelowna ranges from 368 dollars to 463 dollars per square foot.

That is up close to 26 percent.

Townhouses in Kelowna also gained close to 24 percent in value per square foot.

BC real estate continues to be the most expensive in the country this year.

The survey was conducted by Century 21.