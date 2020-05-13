Kelowna's Supt Mundle Raising Funds For Health Sciences

Press release from the Kelowna RCMP on May 13, 2020:

Would you let a giant stuffed beaver take scissors to your hair for a good cause?

If Supt Brent Mundle can raise more than $100, he’s letting the Kelowna RCMP’s newest mascot, Sgt Justice, give him an epic haircut. Will he look like David Beckham, Brad Pitt, or a Beatle? Who knows!

Regardless of Sgt Justice’s success or failure, all funds raised will go to the Okanagan College Foundation to help them open a new Health Sciences Centre and train health care professionals for our community.

“I’m proud to support the Okanagan College Foundation in this worthwhile goal,” says Supt Mundle of the Kelowna RCMP. “This crisis has shown what we, as first responders, have always known: our healthcare workers are vital to our communities.”

To see Supt Mundle’s fundraising page, and for more details about the campaign:

https://trellis.org/haircuts-for-health-care-brent-mundle